Wi-Sky offers high speed internet to four Gulf communities

Four remote communities in the Gulf of Carpentaria are about to enjoy the luxury of high speed internet, thanks to a north west service provider.
Richmond grazier and inventor Will Harrington established his internet business Wi-Sky in 2017, supplying internet to the township of Richmond.
Since then the business has grown to service Julia Creek, Cloncurry, Maxwelton, Dajarra, Corfield, Stamford, Hughenden and most recently connecting residents in the Gulf communities.
Mr Harrington said he had just connected Normanton and Karumba with high speed internet and was in the final process hooking up Croydon and Georgetown.
"They've been suffering with poor connectivity for a long time, so we are really excited to be able to offer them something that is faster, better and cheaper than anything else they can get," he said.
"We worked with local council to access the water tower in Normanton and Karumba to make it more achievable for us. And we'll soon hook up Croydon and Georgetown also."
Once these communities are connected, Mr Harrington will focus on delivering the fastest 5G internet across the north west.
"We have another upgrade planned to offer the fastest 5G network across the region in these towns," he said.
"This isn't for phone calls but for data, so we are hoping to provide a faster connectivity than people can get in the city.
"We hope to have it completed by the end of this year."
With connectivity being a large issue for many across the north, Wi-Sky's demand continues to grow, but has been met with competition from satellite providers like Starlink and Sky Muster.
"It is providing people with more options but it is also making it harder for us to invest in building infrastructure to hook up stations, which is not what we want but we need to pay our bills," Mr Harrington said.
"It's probably going to force us to focus on the towns now, but again, people need more than one internet provider because things happen.
"So we are trying to improve the systems we've got and improve connection to the stations as well and make it better.
"But it is a tough one."
Mr Harrington said he would continue to improve his business with a grassroots approach.
Our service provides local support also. We have people based in Julia Creek and Cloncurry that work for us and there is about four full time and four part time," he said.
"We have connected businesses, station and individuals in town, it is really exciting.
"It is good to do our part in improving connectivity in the region and we are going to continue what we do and make it even better."
