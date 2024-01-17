Quality weaners sought at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 820 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 253 prime cattle and 567 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 40 bullocks, 16 heifers, 164 cows and 33 bulls.
The store section consisted of 151 steers, 51 mickeys, 303 heifers and 62 cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of isolated pens of local slaughter cattle which sold to strong competition. Secondary lines struggled to gain traction and sold similar to the last sale.
The yarding was drawn from Einasleigh, Forsayth, Mt Garnet, Greenvale as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 40c dearer, heifers were 30c dearer, cows were 40c dearer, and bulls were unchanged
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 276c and averaged 249c, and those over 500kg topped at 272c to average 272c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 278c and averaged 240c. Cows under 400kg made 252c and averaged 193c, while cows over 400kg reached 268c, averaging 245c. Bulls under 450kg made 260c and averaged 246c, while bulls over 600kg reached 270c to average 235c.
Bullocks topped at 272c for three ox sold on a/c Jake Lavery, Charters Towers, that weighed 567kg to return $1542/hd
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Dallas Herrod, Melinga, Torrens Creek, that sold for 272c and weighed 490kg to return $1333/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by a/c Dallas Herrod, Melinga, Torrens Creek, for 268c, 520kg to return $1394/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c Dallas Herrod, Melinga, Torrens Creek, topped at 270c and weighed 620kg, to return $1675/hd.
Store cattle were presented in small lines. Buyers showed good interest in feeder weight cattle and quality weaners.
Secondary types battle on, with out of spec and plainer types selling to reduced interest.
Steers under 200kg reached 320c to average 265c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 270c, averaging 248c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 256c and averaged 240c and steers over 400kg sold to 264c to average 246c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 240c, averaging 203c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 198c and averaged 264c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 272c, averaging 201c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 270c to average 252c.
A pen of 24 good quality Grey Brahman steers a/c MR Stanger and KJ Gilligan, Tomato Springs, Mingela, made 320c and weighed 173kg, returning an average of $553/hd.
A good pen of 12 Charolais heifers on a/c Parklands, Charters Towers, made 272c, weighed 245kg, returning $666/hd.
Two cow and calf units sold on a/c SG and LJ Fraser, Charters Towers, returned $980/unit.
