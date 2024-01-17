North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Quality weaners sought at Charters Towers

January 17 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality weaners sought at Charters Towers
Quality weaners sought at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 820 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 253 prime cattle and 567 store cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.