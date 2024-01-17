Quality weaners sought at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 276c and averaged 249c, and those over 500kg topped at 272c to average 272c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 278c and averaged 240c. Cows under 400kg made 252c and averaged 193c, while cows over 400kg reached 268c, averaging 245c. Bulls under 450kg made 260c and averaged 246c, while bulls over 600kg reached 270c to average 235c.