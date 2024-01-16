Largest police service in NQ tackles city's youth crime crisis

Youth crime is continuing to devastate North Queensland communities, with Townsville's scourge of repeat offenders now put on notice as a new tactical team moves to wipe out the crime crisis.
Construction is set to begin on the new $100m Kirwan Police Complex in coming months, alongside the North Queensland Police Academy - the "biggest Queensland police service facility...in North Queensland".
This year, 31 new officers will be fed into Townsville - including two new dog squad recruits, an extra 24/7 district duty officer, a senior officer in charge of intel, and a new helicopter.
The aerial equipment, including the EC135 twin engine helicopter, "will assist police in tracking stolen vehicles, arrest offenders and locate missing persons to enhance community safety".
The chopper will be able to travel across Townsville in just seven minutes.
The first stage is expected to be completed next year, and will include the new police station, the first Policelink call centre outside south-east Queensland, a domestic and family violence and vulnerable persons unit, and specialist units such as the tactical crime squad and the Stronger Communities Action Group.
Stage Two will include the relocation of the North Queensland Police Academy and the Townsville Dog Squad.
"We can't ever underestimate the personal impact on people and in many respects - a lifelong impact. The fear of crime and perceptions of community safety...can be very difficult to overcome and can be overwhelming," Police Minister Mark Ryan said.
"Everyone will have a different opinion around court actions. I take a particularly robust approach when it comes to the actions of the court... There is a strong feeling and sentiment in the community that they expect that those who are causing harm to the community should be punished.
"The government certainly has strengthened laws and increased penalties and given the courts more tools to do that and respond to that community sentiment...and I would expect the courts to use every tool in their toolbox to keep the community as safe as they can be kept.
"We had to override the Human Rights Act to put in place these powers, these laws for the courts."
Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham is the brand new Assistant Youth Commissioner for Youth Crime and he has a clear message for repeat offenders; "we will be watching you".
"I want the people of Townsville to be safe...Part of my role in this new position is to set the operational priorities around youth crime," he said.
"The people of Townsville own the streets...not our serious repeat offenders."
Detective Superintendent Massingham said since December 8, 27 serious repeat offenders have been in the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre - with police on the ground feeling a sense of "relief" due to a "drop in offending".
"I have now set my sights on those people on bail who are offending on bail or failing to keep bail conditions in this city," he said.
"We will be relentless in the pursuit of those people that want to make the streets of Townsville unsafe. I'm very happy with the progress of the Taskforce Guardian.
"To the people of Townsville...'we listen to you, we know you feel unsafe in certain circumstances, we have work to do'.
"If we have offenders that are out on bail that we don't believe should be on the streets, we have the ability to be able to appeal decisions."
The renewed crackdown comes after a crime spike at the end of 2023, which saw cars set alight, a fire extinguisher thrown through an ambulance window, and a police car was rammed.
"It was a horrible incident. It was one where police felt threatened and I don't want to see that ever occur here in Townsville. If we do see it, it will only be an isolated incident."
Helping tackle the youth crime problem, Rugby League Townsville District, the North Queensland Cowboys, and the Department of Youth JUstice, Employment, Small Business and Training have banded together to deliver a rugby league program aimed at intervening in the lives of young offenders.
The Rugby League Helping the Community Program is an initiative designed to disrupt and prevent youth offending, through training sessions with former NRL and QRL players.
Chairman of Rugby League Townsville District Roger Whyte said rugby league serves as a "powerful vehicle for positive change, instilling values of teamwork, discipline, and resilience".
"The influence our former NRL players have, combined with the education and training provided our various partners and agencies gives me confidence that we're giving these kids the best chance to change their futures," he said.
Member for Hinchinbrook Nick Dametto said Townsville's young criminals are now targeting random cars and houses in arson attacks, a "departure from...stealing and joy riding before destroying all evidence by fire".
"This alarming development comes on the heels of a tumultuous 2023, where the nature and severity of youth crime constantly twisted and turned, ranging from break-ins and car thefts to violent and armed robberies, and even carjackings," he said.
"It seems that any car parked on the street, or any house they can access is fair game for an arson attack.
"These young criminal gangs appear to always be one step ahead of police, making it increasingly difficult for police to predict and intercept. The members of our Queensland Police Service are doing the best they can in trying circumstances and we have seen some impressive footage in recent days of our blue heroes apprehending certain suspects.
"But yet again, the revolving courtroom doors aided by Queensland's weak youth justice laws, are failing the community."
Mr Dametto said the Katter Party's Relocation Sentencing policy, which removes offenders from the community for six to 12 months for extensive rehabilitation out bush and "away from the negative influences of the city", "strikes the perfect balance" between protecting the community and rehabilitating offenders.
"I've never seen anyone break into a house or steal a vehicle from behind bars."
