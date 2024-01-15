North Queensland Register
What to expect as market opens in the Towers

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
January 15 2024 - 7:00pm
Southern buyers have already started showing interest in northern markets. Picture: Zoe Thomas
Cattle sales will return to Charters Towers on Wednesday for the first time in 2024 with agents fielding calls from interested buyers and rainfall allowing vendors to put weight onto their cattle.

