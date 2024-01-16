North Queensland Register
Home/News

Millaa Millaa mum runs marathon to raise money after losing son to stillbirth

Kelly Butterworth
By Kelly Butterworth
January 16 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banjo, Zach, Marina and Clancy White walk at their property in Millaa Millaa, holding a photo of Henry. Picture by Kelly Butterworth.
Banjo, Zach, Marina and Clancy White walk at their property in Millaa Millaa, holding a photo of Henry. Picture by Kelly Butterworth.

When Marina White gave birth to her third child, a baby boy named Henry James Ernest White, her life turned upside down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Butterworth

Kelly Butterworth

Agricultural Digital Editor

Kelly is the Agricultural Digital Editor for ACM Agri, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.