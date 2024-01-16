Millaa Millaa mum runs marathon to raise money after losing son to stillbirth

When Marina White gave birth to her third child, a baby boy named Henry James Ernest White, her life turned upside down.
When Ms White and her husband, Zach White, returned from the hospital the car seat was empty.
Henry was stillborn on September 8, 2022.
On Saturday, January 13, Ms White ran a marathon on a treadmill to raise money for Stillbirth Foundation Australia - and has so far raised more than $25,000.
The Millaa Millaa Hotel transformed for the event, with supporters packed from wall to wall and along the balcony where Ms White ran for more than six hours.
Along with children Clancy, 6, and Banjo, 3, the White family live on a small property outside Millaa Millaa in the Atherton Tablelands.
"Henry was born sleeping at almost 36 weeks following an uncomplicated pregnancy," Ms White said.
"Henry's passing was completely unexpected.
"The loss of Henry shifted the centre of my gravity, I now have PTSD, anxiety and flashbacks, something that has changed my entire life."
Ms White said she ran the marathon to not only raise money, but awareness of stillbirth.
"Stillbirth Foundation Australia is a community funded organisation that relies on donations to research, educate, advocate and raise awareness for still birth in Australian and to break the stigma," Ms White said.
"Numerous elderly ladies came up to me after the run to talk about the babies they had lost decades before Henry, but have never spoken about them freely because of the stigma attached."
Ms White trained with a local professional marathon runner, Kryssi O'Hare Siplon, to help her over the four months of training it took to run the 42.2km.
Ms White said Henry's passing had impacted every part of her life.
"Before Henry passed away I was quite a social person and enjoyed getting out and about with my children to events," she said.
"That all changed after Henry.
"PTSD has rocked me, I now have severe social anxiety - I struggled a lot and pretty much did not leave the farm for the first 12 months.
"I have not returned to work since because I just can't.
"Unfortunately I don't get to breast feed Henry, or offer him healthy pureed food for him to smoosh all over his face, hug and play trucks with him... but what I can do is choose to raise awareness about stillbirth.
"What I can do is choose to advocate for babies, pregnant mothers and bereaved parents.
"That is how I am going to raise my son until I meet him again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.