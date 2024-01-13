Calling all Muster Dog fans, it's on tonight

For all those diehard Muster Dog fans, don't forget the new series featuring two Queensland contestants kicks off tonight on ABC TV at 7.30pm.
Ash Barky and Indi are the two Queensland pups in the second season of the series fighting it out against their siblings, Buddy, Snow and Molly.
Narrated by Lisa Millar, the five-part series sees five Australian Border Collie pups, bred from the same litter by champion dog educator Mick Hudson, sent to five graziers around Australia, who will each try to get their pup trained in 12 months.
The ABC profile of Mr Elliott, said "Steve has overcome huge challenges to be where he is today. His exceptional record (of training dogs) puts a lot of pressure on him to deliver the champion muster dog".
His dog, Indi, a grey/blue female, was said to have incredible instinct and is "the best and boldest of the litter".
Indi is also described as having "a lot of drive and desire so needs a firm and experienced hand to pull her into line and guide her".
Ash's owner is mother-of-three Cilla Pershouse of Ban Ban Springs, who has a background in the performing arts as a singer, actor and dancer, while Indi's owner is Steve Elliott, an award-winning dog trainer from Winton.
Mrs Pershouse, who runs Blue Gum Farm, a cattle property with her husband, Scott, said she decided to apply for Muster Dogs after learning that the dogs to be trained for season two were Border Collies.
"That's what appealed to me about series two. I've never had Kelpies...but then when they (the ABC) did Collies, I went 'ah, okay, now you're talking, sign me up'," she said.
"I feel much more of an affinity to Collie dogs than I do to Kelpies. I have since got a Kelpie and we're getting on really well, but my family - my brothers, my mum and dad - all run teams of working dogs and they're all predominately Collies and Collie bloodlines so, yea, I went 'okay Collies, I can do that, no worries'."
Mrs Pershouse said when she first came back to the farm after her 10-year stint in the city her first working dog was a beautiful, well-bred Border Collie called Molly.
"And she pretty much set me on the course to being a working dog handler. I feel very fortunate I actually got an incredible dog as my first dog and she taught me as much as I taught her," she said.
Her black and white female pup, Ash, was described "as a cheeky puppy that loves people, but is slow to mature and build interest in working. (But) once she builds that natural instinct, she will be unstoppable".
