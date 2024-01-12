North Queensland Register
Home/News

Rivers beginning to run in the west

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 12 2024 - 7:44pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Curley checking out the first flow in the Cloncurry River at Gipsy Plains this summer. Picture: Jacqueline Curley
Robert Curley checking out the first flow in the Cloncurry River at Gipsy Plains this summer. Picture: Jacqueline Curley

There's not many things better for a bushie than to watch that first flush of muddy water rush down a dry creek bed, which is what a number of producers in outback Queensland and the Northern Territory have been able to do this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.