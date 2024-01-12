North Queensland Register
State-wide cricket event Goldfield Ashes bowl over Charters Towers

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
January 12 2024 - 7:00pm
The Bowled and the Beautiful team in 2022. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm
For 76 years, cricket fans from across the state have poured into Charters Towers - bringing with them creative team names, a zest for the sport, and three-days of fun.

