$20m program to support cyclone-ravaged NQ

Queensland regions impacted by ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper have received a multi-million dollar disaster assistance to help in the recovery and clean-up efforts.
The $20 million Clean Up Program is a jointly funded federal and state government initiative, sourced through Commonwealth-state Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangement.
Far North Queensland councils, the Gold Coast, the Scenic Rim, Logan and state agencies will be supported through the program as efforts to clear debris from community assets, parks, national parks, beaches and waterways continue.
The Clean-Up Program will assist areas impacted by both ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper and the south-east Queensland storms through supporting local clean-up efforts, the investment in specialised recovery staff, and the provision of grants for primary producers, small business owners, and non-profit organisations.
Primary producers can access grants of up to $75,000, and small business owners and non-profit organisations in the south-east can access grants of up to $50,000.
"Our government is here for Queensland in this critical time of need. We are committed to helping Queensland communities recover from the devastating impacts of extreme weather events," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
"This support will deliver the expertise and the resources to keep the job going and ensure recovery efforts are seen through.
"We know it's been a terrible start to the year for many Queenslanders, but we will continue to work with the Miles Government to make sure the south east rebounds stronger than before."
Premier Steven Miles acknowledged the "incredible will" of front line services, councils and residents and said the program would support them in continuing their "vital work".
"The resilience shown by impacted communities has been remarkable, but we know targeted disaster assistance is required to keep recovery moving at speed," Premier Miles said.
"Queenslanders are bred tough, but when we're faced with testing times we need to band together and support each other, doing whatever it takes to help."
Queensland Minister for Fire and Disaster Recovery, and minister responsible for the Queensland Reconstruction Nikki Boyd said the recovery efforts in the far north and south east will be "enormous".
"We are with those communities every step of the way," Ms Boyd said.
"This assistance recognises the extraordinary support that's needed.
"I also want to remind disaster impacted Queenslanders of the various other financial measures available - anyone needing help should phone our Community Recovery Hotline, 1800 173 349."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.