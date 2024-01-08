North Queensland Register
Calls for ACCC inquiry into fruit and vegetable prices

Updated January 8 2024 - 2:02pm, first published 1:30pm
Far North Queensland farmer Shaun Jackson of Daintree Fresh is warning Australia will run out of food as farmers stop selling to supermarkets and walk away. Picture: Supplied
Horticulture growers across the country are prepared to walk away from their crops as they battle a price war with supermarket giants.

