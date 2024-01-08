North Queensland Register
Far NQ open for business: Tourism operators get back on feet after Jasper

By Steph Allen
Updated January 9 2024 - 10:56am, first published January 8 2024 - 7:00pm
Wildside Adventures' trip leader John McCrossin, Vaughan Browne, Anelisa Previtera, Rodney Hanfling, Leon Parkhill, Kaya Parkhill, Amelia McKay, Millie Doble, and Ben Fuller enjoying a post-white water rafting drink at Tully. Picture: Steph Allen
Wildside Adventures' trip leader John McCrossin, Vaughan Browne, Anelisa Previtera, Rodney Hanfling, Leon Parkhill, Kaya Parkhill, Amelia McKay, Millie Doble, and Ben Fuller enjoying a post-white water rafting drink at Tully. Picture: Steph Allen

Drifting along the trickling Tully river, flanked by sprawling, lush forest walls, Wildside Adventures trip leader John McCrossin gestures to the nearby mountain.

