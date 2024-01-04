North Queensland Register
Home/News

Wild storm hits Cloncurry, no reprieve for fire fighting graziers

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
January 4 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Producers are hoping for rain, after losing grazing country to electrical storms. Photo: Jacqueline Curley.
Producers are hoping for rain, after losing grazing country to electrical storms. Photo: Jacqueline Curley.

Producers who have lost tens of thousands of acres to fires in the north west over the festive period are hoping wet weather forecasts will deliver.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.