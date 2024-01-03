North Queensland Register
Home/News

Roads reopen after north Qld region hit hard by cyclone

By Laine Clark
Updated January 4 2024 - 5:16pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wujal Wujal was hammered by Cyclone Jasper and it may be a while before residents can return. (HANDOUT/QLD POLICE)
Wujal Wujal was hammered by Cyclone Jasper and it may be a while before residents can return. (HANDOUT/QLD POLICE)

Roads are finally reopening in flood-hit far north Queensland, three weeks after Tropical Cyclone Jasper struck the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.