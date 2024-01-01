North Queensland Register
Storms and rain for north Qld as heatwaves persist out west

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
Updated January 1 2024 - 2:09pm, first published 2:06pm
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast possible storms for North Queensland. Picture: Peter Turner
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast possible storms for North Queensland. Picture: Peter Turner

As the new year dawned, record-breaking heatwaves rolled across the state's west and north, thunderstorms released lightning and flash flooding to the south east and there's a possibility of storms heading to the far north - in short, it's business as usual for Queensland's erratic weather.

