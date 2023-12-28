North Queensland Register
Grants to $50K, loans up to $250K for small businesses hit by TC Jasper

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
Updated December 29 2023 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
Flooding Cairns cut off parts of the city, isolated residents and businesses and caused many millions ofdolalrs worth of damage across he region. Picture QPS
Flooding Cairns cut off parts of the city, isolated residents and businesses and caused many millions ofdolalrs worth of damage across he region. Picture QPS

Extraordinary disaster assistance grants of up to $50,000 and loans of up to $250,000 have been activated this week for small business owners to repair or replace damaged assets following in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Jasper.

