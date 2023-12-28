Grants to $50K, loans up to $250K for small businesses hit by TC Jasper

Extraordinary disaster assistance grants of up to $50,000 and loans of up to $250,000 have been activated this week for small business owners to repair or replace damaged assets following in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Jasper.
On Thursday the federal and state governments announced small businesses impacted in the related flooding in Far North Queensland are urged to apply for disaster assistance grants of up to $50,000 from the federal and state governments.
The recovery grants may be used to help impacted small businesses cover costs associated with the clean-up, disposal of damaged goods and material essential repairs to premises and replacement of stock.
The grants program is part of the $64 million package announced by the Prime Minister and Premier in Cairns, jointly funded through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt, said the funding to small businesses demonstrates the government is committed to helping FNQ businesses get back on their feet after this disaster.
"These $50,000 grants can help businesses clean up after floods and replace damaged stock," Mr Watt said.
"Larger concessional loans of up to $250,000 are also available for businesses who need additional support.
"The Albanese Government is pleased to work with the Queensland Government to deliver help as quickly as possible to support the FNQ economy."
Disaster assistance available for small businesses impacted by Tropical Cyclone Jasper includes grants which are available in the Cairns, Cassowary Coast, Cook Shire, Douglas Shire, Hope Vale, Mareeba, Tablelands, Wujal Wujal and Yarrabah Council areas.
The small business grants will provide targeted assistance for clean-up, restoration and recovery activities to help small businesses return to operations.
Mediation fee waiver
Queensland Small Business Commissioner Dominique Lamb announced she will waive the mediation fees for eligible parties from 13 December 2023 until 13 June 2024 to help resolve leasing disputes quickly and affordably
The Small Business Commissioner has also exercised a statutory power to waive all the fees payable for mediation through the Office of the Queensland Small Business Commissioner (QSBC) for small business tenants and their landlords impacted by Tropical Cyclone Jasper, commencing 13 December 2023.
The waiver is available for parties to a retail shop lease or small business lease located in the Cairns, Cassowary Coast, Cook, Douglas, Hope Vale, Mareeba, Tablelands, Wujal Wujal, and Yarrabah Council areas, at the time of Tropical Cyclone Jasper.
The period of the waiver is for disputes lodged with the QSBC between 13 December 2023 to 13 June 2024.
Commissioner Lamb said small business owners desperately need support during such challenging times.
"We know from past natural disasters that small business tenants and their landlords may need support in resolving disputes that have arisen from the disaster event, such as disagreements about repairs of the leased premises," she said.
"The QSBC is ready to support impacted small businesses to help informally resolve these disputes and, if necessary, provide them with impartial mediation through an experienced and accredited mediator to come to an agreement.
"I have exercised my statutory power to waive the mediation fees for impacted businesses to help promote access to mediation and ensure there is no financial barrier for businesses to access this vital service".
Loans up to $250,000
Loans of up to $250,000 have also been activated this week for small business owners to repair or replace damaged assets like plant and equipment, to repair premises, or to replace stock and maintain liquidity. For more information, visit the Queensland Rural Industry Development Authority (QRIDA) website.
Queensland Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minster for Training and Skills Development Lance McCallum, said the aim of the grants was to get business back to normal.
"We want to get assistance to Queenslanders affected by this disaster as quickly as possible," he said.
"The Queensland Government is committed to supporting the residents, business and councils across northern Queensland during these challenging times.
"Cairns has experienced its largest flood in over a century, roads have been cut, and communities isolated."
Mr McCallum said he was pleased the federal government supported "our request to activate the extraordinary small business disaster assistance grants of up to $50,000 through the DRFA."
"The impacts of the cyclone are still being felt, and the true extent of the damage won't be known until the waters recede, but we know from past experience disaster assistance can be the difference between a business re-opening quickly, or remaining closed forever," he said..
"Small businesses play a critical role in our communities and we want to provide them with the assistance they need to help get them back on their feet as soon as possible..
"The road to recovery is long, but we will work shoulder to shoulder with communities and councils, and work with the Albanese Government should further assistance be required.
"I have spoken to Queensland's Small Business Commissioner who is waiving mediation fees for impacted small businesses - a saving of $371 which will promote access to mediation and help resolve leasing disputes quickly and affordably.
"I encourage all impacted small businesses with leasing concerns to contact the Queensland Small Business Commissioner for information and advice."
Further information:
DRFA Category B disaster assistance loans for small businesses are available in the Cairns, Cassowary Coast, Cook Shire, Douglas Shire, Hope Vale, Mareeba, Tablelands, Wujal Wujal and Yarrabah Council areas.
Disaster assistance concessional loans of up to $250,000 are available to small business operators to repair or replace damaged buildings, plant and equipment, or stock.
Disaster assistance essential working capital loans of up to $100,000 are available to small businesses that have suffered a significant loss of income for essential working capital required to continue business operations.
For more information, or to apply for a grant or loan, please call the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA) on 1800 623 946 or visit www.qrida.qld.gov.au.
Additional information on disaster assistance can be found at www.qra.qld.gov.au
The mediation fee will be reduced from $371 to $0.
Additional information on the types of disputes the Small Business Commissioner can mediate, and other supports offered by the QSBC can be found at https://qsbc.qld.gov.au/get-help/
