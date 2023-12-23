Tales of survival from floods makes 'every Australian proud'

Two men in a tinny rescuing a man clinging to a tree above floodwaters is one of many remarkable tales of survival from the Far North Queensland floods.
Gavin Dear filmed the moment he spotted the man high up a tree above the swollen Annan River near Rossville, 200km north of Cairns.
Sharing the video on Facebook Mr Dear said it was the second man they had rescued from trees above the river.
"He was in a pretty shaken state. Hypothermia on the way," Mr Dear said.
"A shipping container nearly smashed him flat as it floated past last night."
Mr Dear said he saw things from his house floating in the floodwaters and "knew it was bad news" for his property.
Nearby at the Lions Den Hotel more than a dozen people scrambled to the roof as the pub was inundated.
"Very wet and shaken but safe," a Facebook post from the hotel said on December 18.
"A wonderful life saver from Lakeland came with his helicopter and got everyone out."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese travelled to Brisbane on December 19 to be briefed on the flood disaster and meet with Queensland Premier Steven Miles.
He said the worst of times revealed the best of the Australian character.
"We're seeing that from the stories coming from Far North Queensland at the moment," he said.
"Gavin... he got in a tinny with his mates and started rescuing strangers clinging to trees in floodwaters - these are the stories of which every Australian can be proud."
He thanked emergency service crews and volunteers for their ongoing efforts during the flood crisis.
Queensland Premier Steven Miles said the clean-up and disaster assessment stage was beginning.
He said dozens of homes had already been reported damaged and major roads outside of Cairns were still closed with significant damage, while the Bruce Highway has reopened.
Mr Miles and Mr Albanese are scheduled to travel to Far North Queensland in the coming days.
More than 2000mm of rain was dumped on some parts of Far North Queensland in seven days in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, causing major floods up to record levels in some areas.
