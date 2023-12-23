North Queensland Register
State-of-the-art learning centre coming to Cloncurry

By Staff Reporters
December 23 2023 - 12:39pm
The site has been cleared and the stage is set for a new state-of-the-art, eco-friendly early learning centre in Cloncurry opening in 2025.

