Fires ignited by lightning in the north west as floods threaten Cape

While part of North Queensland are recovering from severe flooding caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, and the Cape York Peninsula is under a flood warning, several fires are burning grazing land in the state's north west.
On Friday, North Queensland Register journalist Samantha Campbell, reported several fires burning near Cloncurry and Mount Isa, with two bushfires burning near the Barkly Highway which appeared to have been started by lightning.
"The East Leichhardt fire is burning on Rosebud Station," Ms Campbell said.
"The Lake Corella fire is burning on Brightlands Station and Timberu Station and the fire south of Mount Isa is burning on Ashover Station."
This follows after a fire threatened the town of Mount Isa in October burning over 50,000 hectares of grazing land.
At the North Australia and Rangeland Fire Information Service, manager Peter Jacklyn said bushfires ignited by lightning was not unusual common this time of year.
"In the warmer months we get lightning strikes at this time of the year," Mr Jacklyn said.
Mr Jacklyn said landowners weather-allowing, should aim to have their burnoffs completed before summer.
"But you can't predict when lighting will strike," he said.
"So you have to be prepared for when it does."
Mr Jacklyn said he was not surprised when lighting ignited fire in one part of the state while another part was denuded with rain and flooding.
"Queensland is a big place," he said.
"It is easy to have lightning strikes in one part and flooding in another."
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology said flooding was likely to continue across parts of the Cape York Peninsula.
It Issued at 12:30 pm EST on December 22, 2023.
The BOM said a weak trough currently extends across far northern Cape York Peninsula.
"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper brought heavy rain to large areas of the Far North late last week and this week (and) flood water from this rainfall continues to make its way slowly through Cape York rivers," BOM posted.
"Catchments within the Flood Watch area are now wet.
"Further isolated showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast over the next few days."
The BOM warned elevated river and creek levels, and areas of flooding, have been reported in several Cape York Peninsula catchments, which has caused disruption to transport routes and isolation of some communities.
Flooding is occurring at Kowanyama on Magnificent Creek, where river levels are rising above the moderate flood level and may exceed the major flood level over the coming days.
BOM noted flooding is likely to continue during the week of Christmas, and is likely to be protracted with the arrival of upstream flood peaks.
Extensive areas of inundation are expected around creeks and rivers south of Kowanyama as floodwaters move into the Gulf of Carpentaria.
The river level at the manual gauge on Magnificent Creek at Kowanyama Airport at 09:15 am Friday was 3.74 metres and rising with moderate flooding, and above the level of the bridge.
Latest river height data is available from: http://www.bom.gov.au/qld/flood/rain_river.shtml
Catchments where flooding impacts will continue for several days include: Mitchell River (including Magnificent Creek), Stewart River, Normanby River, Jeannie River and Endeavour River.
