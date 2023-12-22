North Queensland Register
Fires ignited by lightning in the north west as floods threaten Cape

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated December 22 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 2:38pm
A bushfire at East Leichhardt appears to have been started by lightning. Picture: Samantha Campbell
While part of North Queensland are recovering from severe flooding caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, and the Cape York Peninsula is under a flood warning, several fires are burning grazing land in the state's north west.

