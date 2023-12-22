Biomass plant on track to reopen

A civil court action involving directors of Green Day Energy has been resolved in favour of one director, Brad Carswell.
The court action has seen the shutdown of the pilot biomass plant in Richmond that only opened earlier in February.
The case involved directors - David Hutchinson, a former LNP president, and Brad Carswell, a former LNP candidate - and allegations of misuse of company funds by Mr Hutchinson.
As part of the dispute, Green Day Energy was placed into voluntary administration and Mr Carswell was allegedly removed as a director by Mr Hutchinson.
In his judgement of December 21, Judge Derrington stated that the removal of Mr Carswell as a director was "invalid and of no effect" and that the company's voluntary administration arrangement "be terminated forthwith".
Following the decision, Mr Carswell said he was now keen to get the project back to where it was, supporting the region by putting in money and labour, and having an environmental outcome.
"I've been running this project for 15 years and had my own business for 30 years, my qualifications in business have always been there," he said.
"I've worn a Jackie Howe singlet to work every day, and I think sometimes people underestimate you because of that. I don't care if you're a billionaire or got two cents to your name, your word is your word. I'm glad we found out what was going on."
Mr Carswell said he was now sending letters to all their supporters including the grant funders, councils and landowners in the region.
"We're telling them we're putting extra governance in place, a non-executive chairman and a non-executive director," he said.
"To the best of our efforts, we'll be meeting everyone face to face to show them we have new management in place."
Mr Carswell said it was too early to say if he would take any further civil action, but would explore every avenue.
"Our ultimate aim is to get rid of prickly acacia and give the region the triple bottom line of energy, economic development and environmental benefits," he said.
Mr Carswell thanked supporters such as the Richmond Shire mayor John Wharton for having faith in the project.
Green Day Energy's aim is to supply 150 tonnes of biomass to one of the region's large minerals processing operations in place of thermal coal.
