'Open for business' Tourism Minister invites visitors for a far north holiday

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
December 26 2023 - 1:00pm
Magnetic Island is one the outstanding destinations open for business in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper. Tourism Minister Michael Healy is urging people to visit and support local tourism operators while enjoying an amazing holiday. Picture: Supplied.
Save your festive season for the far north by keeping your holiday plans there alive and be prepared for a fantastic vacation while supporting a hard-hit community, is the message from tourism and business groups in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper.

Journalist

Local News

