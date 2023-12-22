North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

Sugar company's charity status questioned by Productivity Commission

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
December 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QSL is one of two Queensland entities named in the Productivity Commission's draft report 'Future foundations for giving' which said, "activities that have the charitable purpose of 'advancing industry' should also be excluded." Picture: File
QSL is one of two Queensland entities named in the Productivity Commission's draft report 'Future foundations for giving' which said, "activities that have the charitable purpose of 'advancing industry' should also be excluded." Picture: File

As part of its plan to overhaul the system that determines which charities can receive tax deductible donations, the Productivity Commission has announced it will seek to strip Queensland Sugar Limited's charity status after an inquiry into philanthropy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.