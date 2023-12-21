Pub Crawl: Kickstart your bikie passion at the Sunnyside saloon

Follow the beaten path of Running Creek, past cane paddocks and mango trees, listen for the sound of churning, guttural Chopper engines and you'll find a hidden gem that's sure to become your next regular haunt.
Kickstart Saloon - crawling with motorcycle paraphernalia, is a bikie haven, a pub as warm and welcoming as its regulars, but with one adamant rule.
"No country music...rock and roll, and blues only," owner Des McCallum said.
An avid motor-head himself, 57-year-old Mr McCallum has ridden motorcycles since he was eight, falling in love with the adventure and freedom of the open road.
He spent two months crossing the Great Dividing Range over and over again, joined one of the largest Harley Davidson imports to America in 2003 (a whopping 350 bikes touring Canada and the U.S.), and has ridden across the country.
"I've got a saying 'you haven't been for a real ride unless you get lost and have a near death experience'," he said.
It was during a trek from his former home of Alice Springs that he came across the block of land at Sunnyside, he now calls home. And after 12 months with just him, a tent, and an over-abundance of BBQ (which spoiled his taste for the Aussie classic) - he erected the shed that would become the hub of one of the most talked about saloons amongst Aussie bikies.
"I've had the business now for four and a half years. I had the idea for probably 30 years," he said.
"The whole idea behind the business was it was a set up for travelling motorcyclists. Motorcycle travellers have different needs to people in caravans or travelling in cars.
"They need somewhere to do a bit of maintenance on their bikes, and they can't carry steak or beer so they can come here and purchase off me and have a good time. That's the whole point of it.
"I rode around the U.S. back in 2003 (for the Harley Davidson Centenary), that was a real eye opener...to see what the American motorcycle culture was all about...I was inspired."
On the last night of the trip, a mate of McCallum's jumped on a table and rounded up the troops and announced - "reunion at Des' place!"
"I ended up organising a reunion from that. From organising that, it got me thinking; 'I can do this... the Kickstart'," he said.
Another reunion for the group is on the cards, coinciding with other events around the region including the Mama's Boys Chopper Show at Kuttabul Hotel on July 26.
And as it is in the wide-spread but tight-knit biker community, word spread fast, with bikers coming from Townsville, Cairns, South Australia, Gladstone, Perth, and Darwin.
"All of a sudden, I've got everyone coming out, which is great," Mr McCallum said.
"We have a thing on Facebook; 'show us your Kickstart shirts'. We've had some back from the Philippines, the U.S., Switzerland, Dubai, pretty much everywhere. That's pretty cool when you see that, especially in such a short time, for a tiny little place like this.
"We have a lot of bands too from local and out of town, and that initially helped us kick off some bigger named bands we've had play here. But generally it's the food and camping.
"People say they love the atmosphere...we get a really good mix. Cane farmers, tourists, everyone."
It's 'the place where drinkers with a motorcycle problem meet'.
Forget the hyped-up bikie stigma. Those looking for trouble will find themselves promptly turned away.
Indeed, you are greeted by signs saying 'No stupid people past this point' as you enter the open-air dining area, laden with timber seating, bike tyre tables, and motorcycle adornments.
"Those signs really work. We don't get many idiots up here. We haven't had a fight here. For a country pub to not have a fight in four and a half years..I think that's pretty good," Mr McCallum said.
Sure enough, a group of 30 motorcyclists veer out of the saloon after a hearty breakfast, onto their next stop.
While Mr McCallum still dreams of riding around the world, that will have to wait. Business is good and he is busy with his passion project, with plans to further build upon the saloon - including walls of fuel tanks, wheels, and handlebars for show.
"We do functions for free and we don't close it out to the general public...Over 30 people and I'll shout a band or solo act.
"Everyday people come in and say 'I didn't know this was here' or they say 'I've been meaning to come here'. Every day we have new customers come.
"I consider myself a connoisseur of old country pubs. I want to write a book...every pub has got a story.
"I like the history, the characters, you always meet characters in pubs.
"When I travel on my own you get pushed to meet people...when you walk into pub by yourself, you either sit alone or find one of the bar flies and start of conversation or a yarn."
If you find yourself near Oakenden, cruising around the Sunnyside tracks, call into the saloon - you will receive a warm welcome, with a cold can of beer, and a rustic rock n roll feast for the eyes.
Camping and accommodation is available for travellers.
The Kickstart Saloon is open Thursday to Sunday.
