Australia's oldest operating mill celebrates milestone

Australia's oldest operating sugar mill, Macknade Mill, has celebrated 150 years of operation, with a virtual tour now giving residents a peek inside the Herbert region mill.
Wilmar Sugar and Renewables launched a tour in celebration of the August anniversary.
Manager Operations Trevor Forde said the virtual tour was developed to commemorate the major milestone and create a public record of the site in its 150th year.
"This virtual tour enables anyone, anywhere, to visit Australia's oldest sugar factory and get a close-up view of every stage of the sugar manufacturing process," Mr Forde said.
"It's built as a 360 spin, so it starts as a distant aerial view of the site, then opens up into flat site map. You can either put the tour on auto play, complete with an audio narration, or navigate through the factory manually."
The virtual tour can be found on the Wilmar Sugar ANZ website, or by searching 'Wilmar Sugar virtual tour'.
This is the second time residents have been treated to a virtual mill tour - the first being that of Pioneer Mill in the Burdekin in March.
Mr Forde said the main celebrations for Macknade Mill's 150th birthday would be held in May 2024.
The organising committee will kick off the event with a golf day, a community night and a historical display.
It was long believed that Macknade Mill began crushing in 1874 - the date recorded on a plaque that was unveiled at the mill in 1964 to mark the Herbert River District centenary.
However, recently discovered historical records show crushing commenced for the first time in 1873.
Macknade Mill has had several different owners since it was established on the banks of the Herbert River, 12km north east of Ingham.
There have also been several major upgrades during its operation.
The sugar factory now processes an average of 1.5 million tonnes of sugarcane each year, to manufacture about 191,000 tonnes of raw sugar.
