North Queensland Register
Home/News

Australia's oldest operating mill celebrates milestone

Updated December 21 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A screenshot taken from the virtual tour of Macknade Mill, available on the Wilmar Sugar website.
A screenshot taken from the virtual tour of Macknade Mill, available on the Wilmar Sugar website.

Australia's oldest operating sugar mill, Macknade Mill, has celebrated 150 years of operation, with a virtual tour now giving residents a peek inside the Herbert region mill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.