North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Topsy-turvy fruit season for NQ growers

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
December 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca and Daniel Berger are surprised to see mandarins popping up in place of traditional Christmas produce this year. Picture: Steph Allen
Rebecca and Daniel Berger are surprised to see mandarins popping up in place of traditional Christmas produce this year. Picture: Steph Allen

A topsy-turvy fruit season has left growers scratching their heads, with winter fruit trees sprouting golf-ball size produce, five months early, and traditional Christmas season produce missing in action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.