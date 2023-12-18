Crocodile captured swimming in Queensland floodwaters

A saltwater crocodile has been captured after it was spotted swimming in floodwaters in a north Queensland town.
The 2.5 metre beast was seen in Palm Creek in the small town of Ingham on Monday before authorities were notified.
Wildlife officers reviewed social media footage of the animal resting in floodwaters in the middle of town before capturing it with a harpoon, senior wildlife officer Tony Frisby said.
Harpoons are used because they hook into the animal's skin without causing harm.
"Using a harpoon is a direct method of capture and takes a lot of skill and experience to get close enough to the crocodile before the animal submerges," Mr Frisby said.
"It was a fantastic effort by wildlife officers to remove the animal by harpoon without needing to set a trap."
Mr Frisby said it was a timely reminder that weather events can displace crocodiles, which are then found in uncommon areas.
Ingham has been cut off both to the north and south due to ongoing floods caused by ex-tropical cyclone Jasper and heavy rain that has impacted north Queensland for days.
The town of roughly 4000 people received about 130mm of rain in the 24 hours to Sunday evening.
The saltie was captured on Monday morning and placed in a holding cage.
It is expected the animal will be taken to a holding facility until the deluge subsides.
