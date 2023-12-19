North Queensland Register
NQ council calls in big guns to tackle weed infestation

December 19 2023 - 1:00pm
Leucaena has been infested railway corridors at Cloncurry. Picture: Penelope Arthur
Cloncurry Shire Council has taken action against the "fast-spreading" weed leucaena, passing a local law to declare it as a pest in order to contain its growing impact on council and private land.

