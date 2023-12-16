North Queensland Register
Jasper's cold weather a worry for Cape cattle producers

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
December 16 2023 - 7:00pm
The airstrip at Crocodile Station, between Lakeland and Laura.
The airstrip at Crocodile Station, between Lakeland and Laura.

Memories of losing cattle in big rain events are resurfacing on lower Cape York Peninsula, where ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper has been dumping a power of rain.

