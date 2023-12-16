North Queensland Register
Home/News

From croc and pig shooter to QCWA president

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
December 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QCWA stalwart Meg Trimble believes a positive outlook and looking for adventure is the key to getting the most out of life. Picture: Alison Paterson
QCWA stalwart Meg Trimble believes a positive outlook and looking for adventure is the key to getting the most out of life. Picture: Alison Paterson

A positive outlook, determination to make every moment count and a genuine interest in caring for her community has taken Meg Trimble, 76, from pony club schoolgirl to working as a station governess who shot crocodiles, pigs and wild dogs to respected board member and senior Queensland Country Women's Association official.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.