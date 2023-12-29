On the road: The best office in Queensland

There are stalwarts of the community, now retired, who remain faithful to their local, sidling up for a frosty schooner at the same time each day. Some of our own bar flies include Taity, Paddy, Kev and Bob. Everyone knows them, and they each have their own spot at the bar. They sit sentry, a wealth of local knowledge and stories twinkling in their eyes; a part of the foundation of the club. I'm sure your own pub has its own.