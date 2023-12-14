Prices ease 20c at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 250c and averaged 235c, and those over 500kg topped at 240c to average 223c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 242c and averaged 188c. Cows under 400kg made 195c and averaged 148c, while cows over 400kg reached 222c, averaging 187c. Bulls under 450kg made 260c and averaged 211c, while bulls over 450kg reached 238c to average 232c.

