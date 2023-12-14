Prices ease 20c at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents sale yarded a total of 3607 cattle, consisting of 370 prime cattle and 3237 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 68 bullocks, 50 heifers, 195 cows and 57 bulls. The store section consisted of 1808 steers, 368 mickeys, 1055 heifers and six cows and calves.
Cattle comprised of a plainer yarding of prime cattle then previous sales which sold to a quality related cheaper trend. The yarding was drawn from Mount Isa, Camooweal, Richmond, Homestead, Cape York, Mutchilba, Malanda, Ingham, local and coastal areas.
Prime Quotes:
Bullocks were quoted 20c easier, heifers were 25c easier, cows were 25c easier, and bulls were 10c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 250c and averaged 235c, and those over 500kg topped at 240c to average 223c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 242c and averaged 188c. Cows under 400kg made 195c and averaged 148c, while cows over 400kg reached 222c, averaging 187c. Bulls under 450kg made 260c and averaged 211c, while bulls over 450kg reached 238c to average 232c.
Bullocks topped at 240/kg on a/c Argylla Mountains Pastoral, Mount Isa, that weighed 702kg to return $1684 per head.
Best priced trade Heifers were presented on a/c C Gilmore, Cranford Station, Torrens Creek that sold for 242/kg, and weighed 367kg to return $888 per head.
The top pen of cows were sold by a/c C Gilmore, Cranford Station, Torrens Creek for 222/kg, weighing 490kg to return $1088 per head.
Bulls sold on a/c KJ & MM Taylor, Oaralat Station, Mt Surprise topped at 238/kg and weighed 592kg, to return $1410 per head.
Store Quotes:
Store cattle were good quality lines of feeder weight Brahman steers suitable for feedlots and live export. Smaller lines of mixed quality backgrounds made up the remainder.
Steers under 200kg reached 288c to average 260c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 288c, averaging 255c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 288c and averaged 260c and steers over 400kg sold to 266c to average 256c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 260c, averaging 225c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 226c and averaged 161c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 244c, averaging 209c, and heifers over 320kg topped at 230c, averaging 222c.
A pen of 24 steers a/c SJ & RJ Neal, Hughenden made 288/kg and weighed 342kg, returning an average of $984 per head.
A good pen of 15 heifers on a/c RM & LJ Herrod, Euramo made 236/kg weighed 311kg returning $733 per head.
Three x three cows and calves sold on a/c S Garland & N Graham, Charters Towers returned $725 per unit.
Next Prime and Store sale is booked for Wednesday January 17, 2024.
