Armed man shot dead by police

A man has been shot by police after a disturbance behind a Herbert Street motel in Bowen this morning.
Queensland Police Service received information from a member of the public about a disturbance at the address, with officers and Queensland Ambulance Service officers attending the location at 5.30am.
It is alleged that the man entered a motel and returned with a large knife, threatening both the police and ambulance officers before he was shot.
He was immediately attended to by paramedics and police officers who attempted to revive him, however he died at the scene.
A crime scene has been declared.
This matter is under investigation by Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner, and the investigation subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.
