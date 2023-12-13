North Queensland Register
Rawhide Tears and Billy Tea: Remarkable tales of the outback

By Steph Allen
December 13 2023 - 7:00pm
Isla Costa and Gladys Borgert have co-written a book that shares an in-depth look into the realities of life in rural far North Queensland. Picture: Contributed
Traipsing forty miles for four days through the Atherton Tablelands outback with sheets of tin on his shoulder, the plight of Gladys Borgert's grandfather to build his family a hessian bag-walled home is one of many remarkable tales from her life's story.

