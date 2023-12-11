North Queensland Register
Home/News

'Batten the hatches' to avoid heartache: Cyclone Jasper preparation underway

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated December 11 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers are hoping TS Cycle Jasper will not be as devastating at Cyclone Yasi was when it caused terrible damage across the region in 2011. Picture: File
Farmers are hoping TS Cycle Jasper will not be as devastating at Cyclone Yasi was when it caused terrible damage across the region in 2011. Picture: File

As Severe Tropical (ST) Cyclone Jasper makes its way to the North Queensland coast, sugar cane and cattle producers are preparing their properties as they hope to avoid a repeat of the heartbreaking devastation caused by Cyclone Yasi 12 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.