Teenager in serious condition after mustering accident near Mackay

Updated December 8 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:27pm
RACQ CQRescue Helicopter was tasked by Queensland Health to airlift a teenager from a cattle property, 140km south-west of Mackay on Friday morning. Picture: CQRescue
A teenage boy was flown to Townsville hospital on Friday, following a serious horse riding accident on a rural property, south west of Mackay.

