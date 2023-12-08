Teenager in serious condition after mustering accident near Mackay

A teenage boy was flown to Townsville hospital on Friday, following a serious horse riding accident on a rural property, south west of Mackay.
The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Queensland Health to airlift a 17-year-old teenage boy from a cattle property, 140 kilometres south-west of Mackay, after reports the teen had suffered a serious fall from a horse.
The teen was reportedly on at mare at the rear of a group horse riders heading out mustering about 6am on Friday morning when it is believed he fell and was knocked unconscious, suffering a serious head injury.
The Mackay-based rescue helicopter landed in a clearing near the accident scene, less than a kilometre from the property homestead.
The teenage boy was flown to Mackay Airport and transferred to a fixed wing aircraft to be flown to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.