North Queensland Register
Home/News

Cyclone supplies out of stock as NQ farmers prepare for Jasper

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
December 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclone Jasper is expected to impact the North Queensland coast next week. Picture: BoM
Cyclone Jasper is expected to impact the North Queensland coast next week. Picture: BoM

Mackay's Bureau of Meteorology radar is back online - just in time for Sugar City residents who await Cyclone Jasper's landfall date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.