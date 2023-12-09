Bonza faces 'teething issues' on new Mount Isa to Gold Coast route

Bonza cancelled a flight on its new Mount Isa route before it was even operating, as the airline faces "teething issues".
Mount Isa locals received a notification from Australia's new low-cost airline last week to say some flights had been cancelled ahead of Bonza commencing the new flight path to the Gold Coast on December 5.
The notification stated flights were "cancelled due to crew requirements as a result of delay in regulatory approval" and that Bonza was "issuing a full refund" to impacted customers.
Commerce North West president Emma Harman said the company was currently experiencing some teething issues.
"Bonza had hoped to bring in new aircraft and crew, but the regulations in place have slowed that process down," Ms Harman said.
"I think they assumed by now they would have these extra planes and they don't. I don't think there is uncertainty about the route, I think it's just teething issues while they sort out their capability of having four aircraft to do all the routes they've committed to."
Bonza CEO Tim Jordan said they were working through a regulatory approval process for its third base on the Gold Coast.
"In the short term we will use an aircraft leased from our partner Flair at our Gold Coast base whilst we recruit (an) Aussie crew for this third base. This arrangement brings with it a separate regulatory approval process. That process is not yet complete and, as a result, we've had to make the regrettable decision to cancel flights on the December 8 to/from Mount Isa to the Gold Coast," Mr Jordan said.
"We know one cancellation is one too many and that is the operational excellence that we at Bonza are striving hard to achieve for the whole country.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be delivering a new service to Mount Isa from the Gold Coast... and we received a warm welcome from locals who are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to experience low-cost airfares - many for the first time - and we are grateful for their continued support."
Bonza's aircraft Bazza conducted its first return flight from the Gold Coast to Mount Isa on December 5, with members from Gold Coast Commerce jumping onboard.
"It is a very exciting new opportunity for Mount Isa and the region, to have these affordable flights to the south east corner it's a big deal," Ms Harman said.
"Bonza flew up members of the Southern Gold Coast Chamber of Commerce for a joy ride and I was able to meet with the vice president of the chamber and we had a great chat while they waited for their return flight.
"Now the two chambers are in touch with each other I hope we can work together to do an exchange and help promote both our regions."
Bonza will fly direct from Mount Isa to the Gold Coast twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays with current fares up to a third of the price Qantas offers to fly to Brisbane.
Airfares one way with Bonza start at $119 while a Qantas flight to Brisbane is $352 under the Mount Isa residential fares scheme.
Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter said while this was a wonderful thing for the Mount Isa community, there was still a long way to go.
"I have expressed my distaste to the Qantas board in relation to their fare pricing for locals and visitors on numerous occasions," Mr Katter said.
"All the wonderful things that Qantas once did for us, Bonza will now do for us. Today Mount Isa had a win, however there is still a long way to go. More needs to be done to achieve affordable pricing, regular and reliable services that connect travel to our regional cities such as Mount Isa, Cairns and Townsville for both locals and visitors."
Ms Harman said comparing the flights was like comparing apple and oranges.
"I can't be certain about reducing prices on the big carriers because we are comparing apples and oranges, because they're going to Brisbane and technically they're a different route," she said.
"I think that is the excuse that Qantas and Virgin will continue to use to keep their prices up and I suspect that corporate travel, health and government travel will continue as they are because someone else is footing that bill, not individuals.
"In saying that locals can get a Bonza flight to the Gold Coast and a short train ride into Brisbane and it will still be cheaper than a Qantas flight direct. Much cheaper.
"We definitely have to use Bonza and support it for it to be a long term success."
Mount Isa and Gold Coast airports are owned and operated by Queensland Airports Limited.
QAL chief executive officer Amelia Evans said the new route was creating valuable connections across regional areas.
"The new service is an important step forward in boosting connectivity across regional Queensland and putting downward pressure on regional airfares, which we know is an important issue for our regional communities," Ms Evans said.
"What's particularly exciting for us at QAL is that two of our airports - Gold Coast and Mount Isa - are now connected via this direct route. This will help provide a seamless connection for both communities and our teams who live and work in these regions.
"As an airport operator, creating valuable connections for the communities in which we operate is important to us and it's great to see Bonza's new routes are opening up air travel to more people across regional Australia."
Bonza also has a connection between the Gold Coast and Townsville.
Townsville Airport is also owned and operated by QAL.
