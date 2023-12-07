North Queensland Register
Queensland-bound Jasper strengthens to category 4 monster storm

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated December 8 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
Satellite mapping shows Cyclone Jasper is expected to begin heading west on the weekend but its landing point remains uncertain. Map by zoom.earth
Satellite mapping shows Cyclone Jasper is expected to begin heading west on the weekend but its landing point remains uncertain. Map by zoom.earth

Severe Tropical Cyclone Jasper has strengthened to category 4 intensity over the north east Coral Sea.

