Queensland-bound Jasper strengthens to category 4 monster storm

Severe Tropical Cyclone Jasper has strengthened to category 4 intensity over the north east Coral Sea.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the storm is expected to turn to the west on the weekend and track towards the north Queensland coast.
However, the timing and severity of Jasper's impact remains highly uncertain.
Forecasters have indicated impact is possible along a 1000km stretch of the Queensland coast.
BOM says its seven day mapping shows the highest risk of Jasper moving onto the coast between Cooktown and Townsville.
"Jasper is a high chance of being a tropical cyclone while it remains over water," BOM says.
"However, if it crosses the coast and moves over land it is expected to weaken.
Weather website zoom.earth satellite mapping shows a 'cone of uncertainty' stretching from north of Bowen to about Cooktown.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.