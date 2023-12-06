Faces light up at Sports for Bush Kids

Last week 167 geographically isolated children converged on Mount Isa for the annual Sports For Bush Kids event where they received four days of quality sporting programs.
Around 70 families travelled hundreds of kilometres from Karumba in the north, Richmond to the east, Windorah to the south and west into the Northern Territory, to partake in a variety of sports.
Children to teenagers participated in 10 sports including tennis, soccer, hockey, cricket, league tag, basketball, dance, netball, yoga, and sports awareness from 7am to 6pm Tuesday to Friday.
The week's events also included a Remote Area Families Service playgroup and swimming lessons for all ages.
Sport for Bush Kids is an annual event held by Isolated Children's Parents' Association Branch of the Air and was started in 1999 when two Mount Isa School of the Air mothers felt their children were missing out on key skills in team sports and learn to swim programs.
