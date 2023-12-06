North Queensland Register
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Faces light up at Sports for Bush Kids

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
December 6 2023 - 7:00pm
Last week 167 geographically isolated children converged on Mount Isa for the annual Sports For Bush Kids event where they received four days of quality sporting programs.

