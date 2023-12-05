It's known as the pitstop between Cairns and Karumba, now after 20 years, owners of an iconic north west Queensland roadhouse have handed over the keys to it's new owner.
The Georgetown Roadhouse was established between 2002-2003 by former Etheridge Shire Council mayor and Georgetown business owner Warren Devlin.
Local woman Carmen Ryan took over ownership of the roadhouse on November 13, marking the first time the business had changed hands in its 20-year history.
Carmen grew up in Georgetown at her family's cattle property Green Hills Station and is a returning local, after studying and working overseas.
When she moved back to her hometown two years ago, Ms Ryan said she took on a job as manager at the Georgetown Roadhouse for two years
"I moved home and needed a job," she told the North Queensland Register.
"I like how fast paced the job is at the Georgetown Roadhouse and how you got to meet new people each day.
"I really like our small town and the community atmosphere it holds.
"The previous owners Warren Devlin and his partner Lydia Wilde were great teachers and helped me succeed in the role."
As part of the roadhouse purchase, Ms Ryan now owns and manages the local post office and the nearby Travellers Tavern, which is currently closed, due to needing repairs.
"It's all exciting and our small team of workers have really hit the ground running," she said.
The Roadhouse caters for fuel, aviation fuel, grocer, takeaway, hardware, automotive depot, freight as well as the post office.
"We've just come off our busy period and I expect now that we're entering into the wet season, that things will start to quiet down," Ms Ryan said.
