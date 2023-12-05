North Queensland Register
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Georgetown Roadhouse has a new owner

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated December 6 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 7:00am
The Georgetown Roadhouse is located 376.3 km south-west of Cairns and is known as the half way point Cairns and the Gulf coastal town of Karumba. Picture: Ben Harden
The Georgetown Roadhouse is located 376.3 km south-west of Cairns and is known as the half way point Cairns and the Gulf coastal town of Karumba. Picture: Ben Harden

It's known as the pitstop between Cairns and Karumba, now after 20 years, owners of an iconic north west Queensland roadhouse have handed over the keys to it's new owner.

