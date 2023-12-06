The cattle market was still rising at the Nutrien Sarina sale on Tuesday as rain soaked into parched northern paddocks.
Overall, 595 head were presented at Sarina Showgrounds, including five cows, 240 heifers and 350 steers.
It was more than double the 250 head presented at the previous Nutrien Sarina sale on November 7. Buyers came from Moranbah, Nebo, Dysart, Darling Downs, and coastal areas to bid on all grades of cattle, with the competition pushing some pens to values over 400c/kg.
Nutrien's Paul Cooper said buyers came to try and secure cattle prior to an anticipated price rise.
"We had a lot more numbers than our previous sale because (of) rain," he said.
"It was a very good result for those who held their cattle back and a great result for those who bought the cattle.
"Some areas haven't enjoyed the same season and they're a little bit more secondary in condition but overall, for this time of the year, it's a very good yard of cattle."
A limited offering of number two steers made from $700/hd to $870/hd, well up on the $600-$700/hd the same category was making at the November 7 sale.
A limited amount of number two heifers sold from $370/hd to $880/hd.
The number three crossbred steers made from $520/hd with a top of $760/hd while the same aged heifers sold from $370/hd to $880/hd.
The number three Brahman steers sold from $450/hd to $610/hd and the same description heifers sold from $430/hd to $605/hd.
Most of the heifers went "back to the paddock" with the cows, while the bigger heifers went to feedlots, agents said.
A majority of the steers went to graziers, with the very few feeder weight steers sent to feedlots.
"It got very tight and tough in the middle of (the year), price-wise, but it's good to finish on a bit of a high," Mr Cooper said.
Among the vendor highlights, Collinsville's Sonoma Grazing sold crossbred number two steers for $760/hd.
Koumala's Mark Barry sold Brangus and Senepol cross number three weaners steers for $740/hd.
Mirani's R&P Watt sold Charolais cross number three weaners for $760/hd.
Finch Hatton's Eton Hay sold Brahman number three heifers for $720/hd.
Greg and Sue Wales from Mt Ossa sold Droughtmaster number three heifers for $880/hd and $710/hd.
Michael and Michael Munt took home the $880/hd pen for their commercial herd at Calen.
"They're expanding their breeder numbers and concentrating on the quality of breeders," Mr Cooper said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.