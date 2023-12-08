North Queensland Register
Home/News

Renewables debate: a vexed one for landowners

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
December 9 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wind farm at Dulacca was officially opened in October this year. It involves 43 wind turbines. Picture: Energy Queensland
The wind farm at Dulacca was officially opened in October this year. It involves 43 wind turbines. Picture: Energy Queensland

If you were offered $90,000 a year to do nothing, would you accept? I should qualify that by saying you will have to provide a venue in return for the $90,000, but apart from that it's pretty much money for jam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help