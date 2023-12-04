North Queensland Register
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
New NQ producer group calls for expressions of interest

Updated December 4 2023 - 10:00pm, first published 1:00pm
North Queensland producers on a field trip. Picture supplied.
Beef producers in the Cape York and Gulf Savannah regions are being encouraged to partake in the TNQ Producer Group, with expressions of interest now open.

