North Queensland Register
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Home/Cropping

Managing flies for crop pollination project identifies key species

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
December 3 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of New England PhD candidate Abby Davis has been part of a project researching flies as supplementary pollinators. Photo supplied.
University of New England PhD candidate Abby Davis has been part of a project researching flies as supplementary pollinators. Photo supplied.

Flies have been found to help fill the gap and share the load with bees in pollination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.