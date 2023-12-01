North Queensland Register
Friday, December 1, 2023
Home/News

'Second Bruce' Highway funding committed by Queensland government

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map of the early works planned on the Inland Freight Route.
A map of the early works planned on the Inland Freight Route.

The Queensland government is continuing its commitment to the Inland Freight Route, a critical freight corridor between Mungindi and Charters Towers, by starting the necessary early works now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.