North Queensland Register
Friday, December 1, 2023
Home/News

Flinders Rural was bought by James and Georgia Nielsen

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
December 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James and Georgia Nielsen stumbled across an intriguing Hughenden business on the market 11 years ago. Picture: James Nielsen
James and Georgia Nielsen stumbled across an intriguing Hughenden business on the market 11 years ago. Picture: James Nielsen

Sometimes it's a case of the right opportunity at the wrong time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help