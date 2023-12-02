North Queensland Register
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Home/News

Cost of living prices continue to strain our budgets with little reprieve in sight

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
December 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many North Queenslanders are sharing and selling local produce to help combat the rising cost of living.
Many North Queenslanders are sharing and selling local produce to help combat the rising cost of living.

It's the old adage that you have no doubt heard touted by older generations as they reminisce about their youth; "Back in my day..."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help