I've seen the generosity of our beautiful slice of paradise time and time again. I interviewed a cane grower in Ayr last week, and after our interview he gifted me with a bag of beautiful R2E2 mangoes. A couple of locals in my area of Seaforth, renowned for its access to prime fishing spots, went out on a trip a couple of months ago. One of the blokes asked me if I wanted some fish. "How much would you like for it?" I asked. "Nothing. I just like helping people out". The next morning, I had a bag full of beautiful, fresh fillets dropped at my door.