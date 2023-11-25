Chillagoe's history reflected in new town hall murals

Vibrant art depicting the Mareeba area's rich history was officially welcomed when a colourful public mural was finished and celebrated at the Chillagoe Town Hall on Monday.
Townsville-based artist, Lavinia Letheby who had previously created striking murals at Fitzroy Crossing and Mission Beach, said she was thrilled to have created the work after consultation with residents and traditional owners.
"The mural was inspired by Chillagoe's rich cultural heritage and unique environment," she said.
"I'm honoured to be able to create such significant artworks in small towns like Chillagoe.
"Getting to know the local community and exploring the town's surroundings makes these jobs just that little more special."
Ms Letheby, 40, who was born in Emerald, said the natural environment is displayed through the limestone karst and caves (and) a sea eagle in flight features in the mural, which, despite its name, can be found far inland.
Traditional owners requested the inclusion of Balancing Rock and the sea eagle as they are culturally significant to the Wakaman People.
The mural also references tin mining heritage of the region and the ongoing importance of the cattle industries, including the significant role that First Nations stockmen have played.
"Located behind the war memorial, the mural also pays respect to the military service of Chillagoe residents," she said.
"This has been such a wonderful project to be a part of - I absolutely love being able to promote gorgeous little towns through my artwork, thank you so much for entrusting me on such a significant project."
In January, Ms Letheby will commence painting the next mural at the Mutchilba Community Hall.
Mareeba Shire Council mayor Angela Toppin said the mural had received praise from locals and visitors.
'"The Chillagoe Town Hall was brought to life with the addition of the new mural, and I am delighted to see just how beautiful it looks," she said.
"I would like to thank the artist, residents of Chillagoe and traditional owners for this beautiful depiction of Chillagoe.
"We have received wonderful feedback from residents and visitors this week and we look forward to the continued implementation of Council's Public Mural Action Plan."
Grant funded by Council's Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) Program, the Chillagoe Town Hall mural is the sixth of 11 muras to be delivered under Council's Public Mural Action Plan.
A Public Art Trail will be developed and promoted in 2025, guiding visitors to public artworks throughout the Shire which are expected to embrace over 30 public murals, including existing artworks, and those to be delivered through the Action Plan.
RADF is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Mareeba Shire Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.