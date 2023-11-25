North Queensland Register
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Home/News

Chillagoe Town Hall mural reflects region's rich history and culture in Mareeba

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
November 25 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chillagoe's history reflected in new town hall murals
Chillagoe's history reflected in new town hall murals

Vibrant art depicting the Mareeba area's rich history was officially welcomed when a colourful public mural was finished and celebrated at the Chillagoe Town Hall on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.