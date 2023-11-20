Queensland Police have confirmed the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal traffic crash which occured on the Kennedy Highway near Frazer Road at Walkamin, located between Mareeba and Tolga west of Cairns on Monday night.
Police said they were called to the single vehicle crash at 6.50pm on November 20, and initial investigations indicated the vehicle, a white 2017 Toyota Hilux, left the highway before hitting an embankment.
The driver, a 35-year-old Walkamin man was the only occupant in the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
A QPS spokesman said investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man's white 2017 Toyota Hilux driving on the Kennedy Highway at the time, or who may have dash-camera footage, to contact them.
He said investigations are ongoing.
If anyone had information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444 quoting reference number: QP2301941365.
QPS also said crime information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
