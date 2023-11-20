When Queensland Rural put 281 store cattle under the hammer at Innisfail on Friday, stock agent Ken Weldon said the livestock quality was high and the scope of buyers beyond the usual suspects.
Mr Weldon said the cattle which comprised of 203 steers, 74 heifers and four bulls, were, good lines of Brangus, Charbray, Droughtmaster, Senepol and Brahmans from within the local area.
"Mainly the buyers were locals but we did buy for a fellow in Mackay, it was his first time buying in Innisfail," he said.
"It was the usual suspects with sellers getting the momentum up."
He said the yarding was drawn from Toonpan, Almaden, Mount Garnet, Ravenshoe, Mossman, Innisfail, Woopen Creek, Ellerbeck, Silkwood, Mena Creek, Mirriwinni, Topaz and Millaa Millaa.
The sale included a weaner and grower steer and heifer competition.
"The winning cattle sold very well," Mr Weldon said.
"They topped the market."
Ron McKenna of Tuan Stud Services in Nerada west of Innisfail won both the weaner steers under 300kg and weaner heifers under 300kg categories
His Brangus steers sold for $700/hd with an average weight of 260 kg while the Brangus heifers made $730/hd with an average weight 261 kg.
Mr McKenna said he was content with the prices his steers and heifers achieved.
"Queensland Rural and Ken did a hell of a job," he said.
He said he understood the buyers of his cattle would use them for breeding.
Neil and Sharon Weinheimer cattle from Toonpan in the Townsville area, won the pen of five Droughtmaster grower steers over 300kg sold for $840/hd with an average weight 396 kg and the pen of six grower heifers over 300kg sold for $760/hd at 375kg.
In a breakdown of prices, steers up to 200kg averaged $508/hd, steers in the 200kg to 300kg averaged $642/hd, steers 320kg to 400kg averaged $715/hd.
Heifers up to 200kg averaged at $296/hd, 200kg to 320kg averaged $528/hd, 320 kg to 400kg averaged $645/hd and over 400kg averaged $720/hd.
Bulls from 150kg to 300kg averaged $560/hd.
Seven Brahman cross steers on account of Circle B Grazing made $570/hd at 169kg.
