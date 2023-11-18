North Queensland Register
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Home/Agribusiness

Grower survey to quantify best farm practice

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No-till cropping that maintains ground cover is an example of sustainable farming technique. File photo.
No-till cropping that maintains ground cover is an example of sustainable farming technique. File photo.

A three-year on-farm monitoring program involving 60 to 75 crop producers will seek to measure best farm-practice in light of new and emerging challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help